David Cassidy says he has dementia
The former teenage heartthrob told People magazine that dementia runs in his family, affecting both his grandfather and his mother. NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: David Cassidy performs during the Paradise Artists Party at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sun is not a star.
|1 hr
|Hmmm
|6
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|4 hr
|USA-1
|5
|I hate Tennessee
|4 hr
|USA-1
|12
|Please Help
|10 hr
|hey
|2
|Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit
|13 hr
|Nobama
|18
|why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ...
|17 hr
|Donnie
|2
|Trumpies?
|18 hr
|I used to be someone
|30
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC