Cobargo Folk Festival preview entertains students | Photos, Video

Cobargo Folk Festival preview entertains students

The students, staff and some parents of Sapphire Coast Anglican College enjoyed a preview sampler of the Cobargo Folk Festival on Thursday. The lunchtime concert was compered by wacky local Trickster Rhys Davies and included Brogo guitarist Daniel Champagne all the way from Nashville Tennessee and funky gypsy trio The Royal High Jinx from Melbourne.

