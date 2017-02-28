Closely watched Nashville music-tech startup seeks bankruptcy protection
Dart Music Inc., one of the most closely watched graduates of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's Project Music accelerator, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
