Clarksville's Dining with the Stars announces Former U.S. Attorney...

Judge Alberto Gonzalez, former U.S. Attorney General, will be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Dining with the Stars Gala on March 4th, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Riverview Inn. Presently Judge Gonzales is a member of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions and he serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

