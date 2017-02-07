Clarksville's Dining with the Stars announces Former U.S. Attorney...
Judge Alberto Gonzalez, former U.S. Attorney General, will be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Dining with the Stars Gala on March 4th, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Riverview Inn. Presently Judge Gonzales is a member of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions and he serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is trump whining
|14 min
|megan dingle barry
|74
|Police Officer Involved In Interstate Wreck - N... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|FindtheFACTSsuppo...
|26
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|MAC7154
|18
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|Nobama
|62
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|5 hr
|Nobama
|19
|the nashville palace
|6 hr
|all right
|4
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|7 hr
|Taffy8361
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC