breaking Police arrest murder suspect
Lebanon police detectives charged a 20-year-old Goodlettsville man Tuesday for his alleged participation in the 2015 shooting death of 13-year-old C'asia Patton, which happened at Patton's grandmother's house in Lebanon. Marvin Andre Bryant was arrested without incident as he entered a courtroom for a hearing in an unrelated case.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama is better than Tennessee.
|24 min
|ThomasA
|21
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|Trump Trainwreck
|79
|Lock General Michael Flynn UP For Lying about R...
|2 hr
|Trump Trainwreck
|6
|WSMV Chris Miller
|15 hr
|I used to be someone
|20
|mayor barry
|15 hr
|larry mctang
|9
|All men are created equal.
|15 hr
|larry mctang
|2
|secret confessions
|15 hr
|pervy mcperv
|7
