breaking BREAKING: Two more charged in 2015 shooting death

Lebanon police charged two more suspects Thursday in connection to the 2015 shooting death of 13-year-old C'Asia Patton. Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 25, of Nashville, and Bailey Alexander Underwood, 20, of Lebanon, were both charged.

