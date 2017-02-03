BGA to host Fisk Jubilee Singers in h...

BGA to host Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of Black History Month

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a concert featuring the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. The concert, which is free and open to the community, will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., at the Franklin United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 9 min edby123 47
Nipples on Channel 4 5 hr sean spicer 10
Negroes and crime 5 hr Nobama 42
megan barry liberal hypocrite 5 hr Nobama 45
Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17 8 hr Chris Klark 1
Best place to watch the Superbowl in Nashville 9 hr wtf 4
Looking for a good GI doctor Thu ben d over 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC