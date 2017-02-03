BGA to host Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of Black History Month
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a concert featuring the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. The concert, which is free and open to the community, will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., at the Franklin United Methodist Church.
