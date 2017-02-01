Bandit Lights Nashville Grammy Nomine...

Bandit Lights Nashville Grammy Nominee Party

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are rapidly approaching, and the Nashville chapter of the Recording Academy gathered January 26th to celebrate the successes and toast nominees including Maren Morris, For King & Country, Cassadee Pope, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. Bandit Lites provided the lighting package for the event with Chris Lisle Lighting Design and Erik Parker as programmer, creating a relaxed, cocktail party vibe.

