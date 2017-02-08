Audit: Improper spending by lawmaker ousted over sex scandal
Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance members Tom Lawless attends the panel's meeting in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The panel released an audit of expelled Rep. Jeremy Durham that found hundreds of potential campaign finance violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is trump whining
|2 hr
|I believe in Amer...
|81
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|3 hr
|rick james
|3
|Police Officer Involved In Interstate Wreck - N... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|FindtheFACTSsuppo...
|26
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|MAC7154
|18
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|9 hr
|Nobama
|62
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|9 hr
|Nobama
|19
|the nashville palace
|11 hr
|all right
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC