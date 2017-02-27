Art Therapy's Ethical Responsibility

Art Therapy's Ethical Responsibility

Art therapy, a field that has struggled for recognition and professional parity, recently gained a spotlight from an unlikely source- a member of the current White House Administration Karen Pence , wife of Vice President Mike Pence. In brief, Mrs. Pence, a watercolor artist, has served as an honorary chair and board member of various children's hospital art therapy programs for many years.

