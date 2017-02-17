Antioch man arrested for Macon County...

Antioch man arrested for Macon County, TN Shooting

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that left two people dead. At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI Special Agents joined the Macon County Sheriff's Office in investigating a shooting on Saturday that left two people dead.

