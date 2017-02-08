An Indoor Drive-in Theater Is Coming ...

An Indoor Drive-in Theater Is Coming to Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Southern Living

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. Drive-in movie theaters have long been a staple of American entertainment, symbolic of mid-century film and leisure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 1 hr I believe in Amer... 89
Senators Alexander and Corker 1 hr Nobama 24
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 2 hr yowzer 19
Negroes and crime 6 hr Mom 47
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... 9 hr inbred Genius 5
News Police Officer Involved In Interstate Wreck - N... (Aug '09) Wed FindtheFACTSsuppo... 26
megan barry liberal hypocrite Wed Nobama 62
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC