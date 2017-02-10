Adele's Road to GRAMMYs 2017: A Look ...

Adele's Road to GRAMMYs 2017: A Look Back at Her Best Year Ever

The queen of breakup songs is set to reunite with the GRAMMY stage on Feb. 12, one year after the technical difficulty-ridden performance that left her in tears. Wooing the 28-year-old singer back to the awards show wasn't easy -- "It took some time... it's a wound and all you want is for wounds to heal," GRAMMYs executive producer, Ken Erlich, recently told ET -- but after a little coaxing and a great year, Adele is back and better than ever.

