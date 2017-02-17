5 things to watch this week ina
There are 1 comment on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled 5 things to watch this week ina. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:
Coming off a week of flurry - and some controversy, too - Tennessee lawmakers will be back in session this week. They don't return to Nashville for work until Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday, but most calendars are packed with bills and presentations from administration officials who are going through routine budget hearings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 1 hr ago
How many Lies Trump and his team tells this week.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit
|16 min
|Latest News
|5
|I hate Tennessee
|2 hr
|snarkskin
|11
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|11 hr
|I used to be someone
|88
|why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ...
|14 hr
|LOL
|1
|Any men out there
|16 hr
|Fatty Matty
|2
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat?
|18 hr
|RuffnReddy
|38
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC