5 things to watch in the legislature this weeka
Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://tnne.ws/2kzcXzK Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Jan. 30, 2017 gave his annual State of the State address before the General Assembly. Here are three takeways from his speech, the next to last before leaving office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama is better than Tennessee.
|7 min
|Rednecksgohome
|11
|WSMV Chris Miller
|26 min
|I used to be someone
|16
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Mum
|20
|Nashville Startup Survey - Ugly Foods
|3 hr
|uglyfoods
|1
|I hate Memphis
|3 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|I hate Tennessee
|3 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|secret confessions
|4 hr
|LMAO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC