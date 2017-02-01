2 soldiers in critical condition after Fort Campbell crash

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, flies off after unloading soldiers at a drop point during an air assault demonstration at Campbell Army Airfield aboard Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 7, 2012. The soldiers were preparing the demonstration for the upcoming Week of the Eagles Air Show.

