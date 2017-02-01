2 soldiers in critical condition after Fort Campbell crash
A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, flies off after unloading soldiers at a drop point during an air assault demonstration at Campbell Army Airfield aboard Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 7, 2012. The soldiers were preparing the demonstration for the upcoming Week of the Eagles Air Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is trump whining
|1 hr
|WTF
|27
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|Nobama
|38
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Toby
|21
|Thank God for these Two Republicans that will ...
|5 hr
|yes
|2
|Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!!
|5 hr
|yes
|6
|WZEZ Returns To Nashville
|11 hr
|Billyt
|1
|CPS pain specialisty
|14 hr
|Wtf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC