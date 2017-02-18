18 fired for joining in 'Day Without ...

18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'

There are 2 comments on the WPTV Local News story from 17 hrs ago, titled 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

A total of 18 people were fired from one business after joining the nation-wide protest "A Day Without Immigrants." NASHVILLE, Tenn.

BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#1 13 hrs ago
They got what they deserved!

BuildItHigh

United States

#2 10 hrs ago
BuildTheWall wrote:
They got what they deserved!
You bet they did!
Nashville, TN

