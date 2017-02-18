18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
There are 2 comments on the WPTV Local News story from 17 hrs ago, titled 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:
A total of 18 people were fired from one business after joining the nation-wide protest "A Day Without Immigrants." NASHVILLE, Tenn.
#1 13 hrs ago
They got what they deserved!
United States
#2 10 hrs ago
You bet they did!
