18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
There are 3 comments on the ABC15.com story from Yesterday, titled 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'. In it, ABC15.com reports that:
A total of 18 people were fired from one business after joining the nation-wide protest "A Day Without Immigrants." NASHVILLE, Tenn.
#1 Saturday Feb 18
They got what they deserved!
United States
#2 Saturday Feb 18
You bet they did!
#3 Sunday
AWOL has it's consequences . There's too many people out there willing to work for employers to have to put up with some silly sh## from employees.
