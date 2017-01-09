Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB...

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial Corporation (FBK) to "Buy"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unless Nashville Repents ( BRACE YOURSELF) 1 hr Satan Is Liar 1
Carrie Underwood ( DECEIVED ) DECEIVED ) 2 hr SATAN LIAR LIAR 1
Tennessee state workers 3 hr what 2
Snow Danger With Open Schools 3 hr wow 11
Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT 10 hr ESCAPELAKEFIRE 2
George Currey 19 hr Guess once more 9
Nashville Schools 21 hr I used to be someone 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC