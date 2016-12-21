With a drone and a mattress, a photog...

With a drone and a mattress, a photographer is helping Tennessee town rebuild after fire

Celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart admits that his latest photography project started with a rather weird idea: a drone and a mattress. But with an aerial view and a stark white contrast to the ash and rubble, the Nashville,Tennessee-based photographer is helping nearly two dozen families that lost their homes in the Gatlinburg fires to rebuild.

