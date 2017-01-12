Willie Nelson wants Loretta Lynn to t...

Willie Nelson wants Loretta Lynn to try pot again

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 7, 2017 photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. The 83-year-old outlaw country icon wants to help a lot of people give marijuana a try.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamas farewell speech 20 min haha 4
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 29 min Muriekag 25
Selina Stewart Seabrooks 20 hr listen up 3
Snow Danger With Open Schools 20 hr I used to be someone 17
Miranda vs Miley 22 hr Butterface 3
Nashville Schools Wed haha 6
Poll what do you think about miranda lambert (May '11) Wed The real Greg 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC