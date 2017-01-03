What America Eats: Hot Chicken in Nashville, Tennessee
In the latest episode of our ongoing What America Eats series , Chef Jon Ashton visits Nashville, Tennessee - Music City U.S.A. - for a taste of the spicy sensation that's sweeping the nation: hot chicken! This fiery foodstuff - crispy fried chicken with a spicy cayenne-based coating - is getting popular all over the country, but Jon takes us back to where it all started: Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville. He gets the full story of hot chicken from the owner of Prince's, Andre Prince Jeffries .
