Watch Toby Keith Perform His Most Patriotic Hits at the 'Make America Great Again' Celebration
Toby Keith performs during the 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. Toby Keith has always been a stalwart of American pride, but that was even more apparent on Thursday when he took the stage to perform at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration and Concert ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.
