Vols end season on a high note in Nashville

Here are some photos from Friday's Music City Bowl that saw the University of Tennessee Volunteers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38-24 From the second half of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl featuring the University of Tennessee Volunteers versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Dec. 30, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. From the second half of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl featuring the University of Tennessee Volunteers versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Dec. 30, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.