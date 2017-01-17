Uri Kohen in IBMA's Leadership Bluegrass class 2017
The International Bluegrass Music Association have announced the names of the twenty-six persons who will be taking part in the IBMA's 2017 Leadership Bluegrass class in Nashville, TN. Among them is Uri Kohen , founder and chief organiser of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival , held every June in Westport, Co.
