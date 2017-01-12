TWRA announces World Record pending f...

TWRA announces World Record pending for Non-Typical Deer Harvested in Sumner County

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

A buck harvested in Sumner County during the recent muzzleloader season, has completed a step toward becoming a world record for a non-typical deer rack. Boone and Crockett officials spent several hours on Monday scoring the 47-point buck tabbed the "Tennessee Tucker Buck" as the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca Schleicher 2 hr Big Red 5
Snow Danger With Open Schools 9 hr I used to be someone 24
Obamas farewell speech 9 hr Mom 10
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 10 hr Sluder 824
Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY) 10 hr I used to be someone 2
WSMV Chris Miller 14 hr John S 5
Lake Of Fire ( REPENT SINNERS) Thu REPENT SINNERS 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC