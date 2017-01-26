Trump's 'insulting' travel ban hits hard

Trump's 'insulting' travel ban hits hard

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Muslims from seven countries were barred on Saturday from flying to the US and others detained there after President Donald Trump froze arrivals, with one man saying his life has been "destroyed". Travellers from the Middle East were stopped from boarding US-bound planes and some already in the air when Trump signed the executive order were detained on arrival, a report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 2 min I used to be someone 41
megan barry liberal hypocrite 2 hr I used to be someone 3
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 11 hr Mlirwin08 28
Senator Corker is supporting Amnesti for illegals. (Jun '13) 17 hr truth 7
Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos Sun A Real Person 6
Chrish Lombard Sun Zane B 3
why is trump whining Sun Thought you shoul... 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC