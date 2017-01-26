Tri Star Goes With GoGo Cast

Tri Star Energy LLC has entered into an in-store collaboration with GoGo Cast Inc., a provider of content and digital merchandising in the digital out of home space. The partnership calls for the installation of GoGo Cast's high-definition Go-Screen's in the retailer's 228 company-owned and dealer retail locations.

