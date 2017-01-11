Trash not being picked up for thousan...

Trash not being picked up for thousands of Metro-Nashville residents

Read more: WKRN

Thousands of people living across the Metro-Nashville area, from West Meade to Donelson, are complaining their trash isn't being picked up on time or at all. News 2 went to Metro Public Works, which said it had received numerous complaints and was working with the company they contract to pick up trash in Nashville's neighborhoods.

