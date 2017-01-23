Townhome project slated for East Nash...

Townhome project slated for East Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Rochford Realty & Construction Co. is preparing to begin construction on a 20-unit townhome project in East Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) 14 min Iwenttofoothillstoo 63
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 47 min ThomasA 11
Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect 1 hr Tn Guy 2
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... Sun Pancake Phil 7
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... Sun American Citizen 1
Obamas farewell speech Sun American Citizen 16
Miranda vs Miley Sat Jim 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC