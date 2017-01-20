Townhome project eyed for West Nashville

Townhome project eyed for West Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A local developer is eyeing a 28-unit townhome project in West Nashville. The Tennessean reports that Woodland Street Partners paid $1.53 million for 2.35 acres at 6006 and 6010 Sterling St., in the Robertson Road/Croleywood neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many on welfare 1 hr ThomasA 14
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T AKA bubble teeth 10 hr just so you know 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well 15 hr Bahahahahaha 6
Snow Danger With Open Schools 22 hr I used to be someone 30
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 22 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
My kids college fund Thu junior samples 3
WSMV Chris Miller Thu lickem and stickem 13
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC