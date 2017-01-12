Tonsillectomy improved throat infecti...

Tonsillectomy improved throat infections in short-term, review finds

Children who had their tonsils taken out had fewer throat infections and missed fewer school days than those who didn't have the surgery for recurrent sore throats, according to new review of research. Tonsillectomy in children is mainly done for recurrent inflammation of the tonsils and obstructive sleep apnea - short pauses in breathing during sleep that can lead to snoring and restless sleep.

