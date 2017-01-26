TierPoint Announces $20M Data Center Expansion in Nashville
TierPoint is partnering with Compass Data Centers on the project, which will more than double the size of the current facility to approximately 53,000 total sq. ft., with 2.4 MW of power and approximately 26,000 sq.
