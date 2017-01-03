Thomas Robert Bailey

Thomas Robert Bailey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Thomas Robert Bailey, age 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Mr. Bailey was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on September 8, 1989, the beloved son of Cynthia Faye Bolton Bailey and Curtis Dean Bailey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) 7 hr Texan 2
Rudy Kalis pushed out 16 hr shame on you 12
Where are the older single men 20 hr Runforthehills 100
George Currey 23 hr Wander 5
Zooskool Tue interested 10
hermitage hall (Jul '12) Mon Kailey 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Mon ThomasA 821
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,349

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC