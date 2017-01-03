Thomas Robert Bailey
Mr. Thomas Robert Bailey, age 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Mr. Bailey was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on September 8, 1989, the beloved son of Cynthia Faye Bolton Bailey and Curtis Dean Bailey.
