this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Brian Reese, Executive Director of Athletics at Presbyterian College, has been named the next Director of Athletics at Lander University, it was announced today by Lander President Richard Cosentino. Reese, who has more than 25 years of experience in athletics management and leadership at Division I universities in South Carolina and Tennessee, will begin his duties at Lander on January 17. He takes the reins from interim Athletic Director Les Robinson, who led the Lander Bearcats during the nationwide search for a permanent director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selina Stewart Seabrooks 1 hr listen up 3
Snow Danger With Open Schools 1 hr I used to be someone 17
George Currey 2 hr the doctor 10
Miranda vs Miley 3 hr Butterface 3
Obamas farewell speech 3 hr Snope 3
Nashville Schools 8 hr haha 6
Poll what do you think about miranda lambert (May '11) 13 hr The real Greg 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC