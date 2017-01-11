this story a-o

Brian Reese, Executive Director of Athletics at Presbyterian College, has been named the next Director of Athletics at Lander University, it was announced today by Lander President Richard Cosentino. Reese, who has more than 25 years of experience in athletics management and leadership at Division I universities in South Carolina and Tennessee, will begin his duties at Lander on January 17. He takes the reins from interim Athletic Director Les Robinson, who led the Lander Bearcats during the nationwide search for a permanent director.

