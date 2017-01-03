The Blackbird Foundation Series: Managing Gain and Distortion
Hal Leonard has released a new installment of The Blackbird Foundation Series at Groove3: Managing Gain & Distortion . Taught by The Blackbird Academy Co-Director and Instructor Kevin Becka, this new course explains terms like Unity Gain, Digital Zero, Negative Infinity dB, and their importance for recording and mixing audio.
