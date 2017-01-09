Tennessee lawmakers to convene 110th General Assembly
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a gubernatorial bid. Longtime Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge is the Republican nominee to succeed Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|1 hr
|ESCAPELAKEFIRE
|2
|Tennessee state workers
|7 hr
|Coach
|1
|George Currey
|11 hr
|Guess once more
|9
|Nashville Schools
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|5
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|9
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Alexandriawhite
|24
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Sun
|Eat A Peach
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC