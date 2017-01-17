Tennessee families pushing for a trut...

Tennessee families pushing for a truth in sentencinga act

WATE-TV Knoxville

East Tennessee families are urging lawmakers to make violent offenders stay in jail longer. Parents whose children have been murdered are asking for "truth in sentencing," meaning criminals do not receive parole.

