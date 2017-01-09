Surrounded by apartments, Nashville investor snags retail site on fast-changing corridor
A Nashville real estate developer has paid $3.8 million for a retail property on Franklin Pike, a deal that speaks to how much that corridor is transforming and how property values keep surging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Alexandriawhite
|24
|George Currey
|7 hr
|Thoughts
|6
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|13 hr
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Chrish Lombard
|14 hr
|Doc
|2
|Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|Sun
|Lake Of Fire Fore...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC