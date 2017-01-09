Surrounded by apartments, Nashville i...

Surrounded by apartments, Nashville investor snags retail site on fast-changing corridor

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Nashville real estate developer has paid $3.8 million for a retail property on Franklin Pike, a deal that speaks to how much that corridor is transforming and how property values keep surging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow Danger With Open Schools 1 hr I used to be someone 7
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 3 hr Alexandriawhite 24
George Currey 7 hr Thoughts 6
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 13 hr Eat A Peach 10
Chrish Lombard 14 hr Doc 2
Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT Sun Inquisitor 2
Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT Sun Lake Of Fire Fore... 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC