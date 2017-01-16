Sundock Joins PhyMed as Chief Legal O...

Sundock Joins PhyMed as Chief Legal Officer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Jon Sundock, who has more than 25 years of legal experience primarily in the healthcare industry, has been named Chief Legal Officer at PhyMed Healthcare Group , a physician-led and owned leader of anesthesia and pain management services. Jon Sundock, who has more than 25 years of legal experience primarily in the healthcare industry, has been named Chief Legal Officer at PhyMed Healthcare Group, a physician-led and owned leader of anesthesia and pain management services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women smokers 5 hr ThomasA 27
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 8 hr ThomasA 14
News Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining? Sun Mouse 1
WSMV Chris Miller Sun thurston howell V 9
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Sun 1-big-mama 20
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) Jan 14 jack n off 15
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Jan 14 dama rey 81
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC