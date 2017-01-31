Star running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn tra...

Star running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn transfers to Vanderbilt

Former Predator Patric Hornqvist scored twice and the Penguins took down the Nashville Predators 4-2 Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. The star running back rushed for 723 yards as a freshman at Illinois, but saw that number fall to only 301 yards on 60 carries in 2016.

