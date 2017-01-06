Snow currently falling across Clarskv...

Snow currently falling across Clarskville-Montgomery County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee today for two rounds of snow this morning and later this evening. The temperature is currently 16 degrees with a high today near 22 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nashville Schools 2 hr I used to be someone 1
Where are the older single men 3 hr I used to be someone 120
Snow Danger With Open Schools 7 hr Mom 3
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Fri Yay 823
Nashville ( REPENT REPENT) Fri Yawn 2
Kerry underwood ( REPENT) Fri Yawn 2
Kratom Fri KratomVibe 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC