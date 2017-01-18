Small hotel, with a twist, slated for...

Small hotel, with a twist, slated for East Nashville

A 21-room hotel is planned for the Five Points area of East Nashville. The Tennessean reports that the $8 million, three-story project is planned by property owners Bobby and Kathryn Bubis, on land at 931, 941 and 943 Main Street.

