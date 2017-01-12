See Dierks Bentley's Stunning New 'Black' Music Video
Singer Dierks Bentley presents an award onstage during the 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. "I've shot like 25 or 26 videos," the star says, "and this is definitely the one that will be the most meaningful to me."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Rebecca Schleicher
|11 hr
|Big Red
|5
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|18 hr
|I used to be someone
|24
|Obamas farewell speech
|18 hr
|Mom
|10
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|Sluder
|824
|Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY)
|19 hr
|I used to be someone
|2
|WSMV Chris Miller
|23 hr
|John S
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC