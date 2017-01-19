Second wave of bomb threats called in...

Second wave of bomb threats called into Jewish centers across U.S.

Read more: UPI

For the second time in two weeks, dozens of Jewish community centers across the United States received bomb threats Wednesday, all of which were investigated and determined to be hoaxes, officials said. Bomb threats were called in to as many as 27 Jewish centers in 17 states during the day Wednesday, nearly double the number called in during the first wave of threats, raising continued concern among Jewish leaders and law enforcement, "We've had two in two weeks, so we're starting to question, 'Is this the new norm?'" Leslie Sax, executive director of the Jewish Community Center in Nashville, Tenn., told The New York Times .

