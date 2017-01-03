Schools, abortion, death penalty top ...

Schools, abortion, death penalty top Kansas court's docket

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

A person familiar with the negotiations says 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has agreed to play the rest of this season alongside Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans for a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000. NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rudy Kalis pushed out 46 min shame on you 12
Where are the older single men 5 hr Runforthehills 100
George Currey 7 hr Wander 5
Zooskool 15 hr interested 10
hermitage hall (Jul '12) Mon Kailey 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Mon ThomasA 821
News Neighbors Claim Dogs Live In Horrible Condition... (Sep '09) Mon Debbie Di Grazia 169
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,585 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC