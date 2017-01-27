Sarah Darling Premieres Video For 'Ha...

Sarah Darling Premieres Video For 'Halley's Comet' With The Huffington Post

Singer-songwriter, Sarah Darling, has premiered the video for her new single, "Halley's Comet", exclusively with The Huffington Post. Watch HERE .

