Rowland to return to VC role on TACIR...

Rowland to return to VC role on TACIR board

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland followed up his State of the City address to the Cleveland Kiwanis Club last Thursday with a trip to Nashville, where he was re-elected to a seventh two-year term as "I feel honored to serve on this prestigious body and appreciate the confidence of my fellow commissioners. I always look forward to each meeting where a variety of issues concerning cities and counties in Tennessee are discussed."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 36 min m peach donnie 12
megan barry liberal hypocrite 41 min watching her 18
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 1 hr I used to be someone 59
Senator Corker is supporting Amnesti for illegals. (Jun '13) 3 hr Ben 9
Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h... 3 hr Truth 3
Obamas farewell speech 3 hr Truth 24
Negroes and crime 13 hr Nobama 36
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC