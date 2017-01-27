Report: Taxiway lights were off when ...

Report: Taxiway lights were off when plane went into Nashville airport ditch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on a Southwest airplane that went off the taxiway at the Nashville International Airport in December 2015. The NTSB's report states that the Boeing 737 landed normally and began taxiing to its assigned gate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos 4 hr Searching 2
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 5 hr Pedro 34
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... Fri I used to be someone 10
Obamas farewell speech Fri monkeyjobs 20
How do I become a webcam model? Fri Emily Wilson 1
Curious About Demographic Here Thu Because 4
Caseygirl 814 Wed nutzaplente 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC