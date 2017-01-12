Rep. Sargent reappointed Chairman Of ...

Rep. Sargent reappointed Chairman Of Finance, Ways & Means Committee

The House of Representatives officially gaveled into session this week in Nashville, marking the beginning of the 110th General Assembly. As part of the opening day ceremonies, Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin, took the oath of office and was officially sworn into the Tennessee House of Representatives.

